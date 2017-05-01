Sharing the Word for May 2, 2017

Memorial of Saint Athanasius

May 02, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Acts 7:51-8:1a

Now Stephen presents a long discourse–not used in the Lectionary–reciting Israel’s stubborn resistance to God in the various stages of its history. He concludes by accusing the present members of the Sanhedrin of being as unfaithful to God as their ancestors had been.

The Sanhedrin members cry out in rage, but Stephen receives a vision of the Lord validating what he had said. This enrages the Jewish leaders still more and they begin to stone him.

Stephen prays in the words of Jesus on the cross: “Lord Jesus, receive my spirit,” and “Lord, do not hold this sin against them.”

Stephen’s faithfulness to Jesus cost him his life. Our discipleship, too, will have a cost that’s connected to our faithfulness to the Lord.