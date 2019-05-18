Sharing the Word for May 18, 2019

Saturday of the Fourth Week of Easter

May 18, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Psalm 98:1, 2-3ab, 3cd-4

In this psalm–Psalm 98–God’s people are invited to sing a new song, to praise the Lord for the wondrous deeds He has done for His people. God has won victory over the people’s enemies. He has revealed His goodness and His justice. He has remembered His kindness and His faithfulness toward His people. He has made known His salvation throughout the world. All creation is invited to sing joyfully to the Lord.

In manifesting His salvation, God assures His people of their worth. He makes them know how important they are to Him. God still offers salvation to His people today. He gives them ongoing grounds for gratitude and joy.

Where do I see God bringing about His loving salvation in my life?