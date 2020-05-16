Sharing the Word for May 16, 2020

Saturday of the Fifth Week of Easter
May 16, 2020
Daily Reading from the USCCB: John 15:18-21
Jesus’ ministry has unfolded in a context of hatred and rejection and disbelief. There had been a whole world of evil standing against Him. Now Jesus includes His disciples in the realm of those who would suffer from the world. The same hostility would greet them that faced Jesus.
Because we are Jesus’ disciples we too, face rejection and persecution. We probably won’t be called to give up our lives for our faith like those first disciples, but all of us will be faced with hostility when it comes to dealing with issues like justice and life and the role of faith in our society. Not everybody likes what we stand for. But if we suffer for proclaiming what Jesus taught we won’t be alone.