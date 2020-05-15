Sharing the Word for May 15, 2020

Friday of the Fifth Week of Easter
May 15, 2020
Daily Reading from the USCCB: John 15:12-17
Jesus has told His disciples that He loves them as the Father loves Him, and their love for one another must be the same as His love for them. Then He tells them that He’s going to lay down His life for them.
What does that mean for us? Must we all give away our earthly life for those around us? Is self-immolation the pattern for Christian living? Yes and no. Jesus isn’t calling us to kill ourselves for others, but He’s calling us to make the well-being of others a primary element of our life. My life is not about me. My life is about us. And the more generously I give myself to others, the more like Christ I become.