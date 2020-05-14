Sharing the Word for May 14, 2020

Feast of Saint Matthias, Apostle

May 14, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: John 15:9-17

Today is the Feast of Saint Matthias, chosen to replace Judas among the apostles. This day’s reading describes the relationship between Jesus and His followers.

The disciples are to love Jesus as Jesus loves the Father. This relationship–this friendship–is to be the most important thing in their lives. It includes the willingness to lay down their lives for Jesus. But Jesus calls not just for love between Himself and His followers, but also for love between the disciples themselves: “Love one another as I love you,” He tells them. This love shared among Jesus and the disciples will be a source of joy and fruitfulness in the community of believers.

How well do we love Jesus? How well do we love one another?