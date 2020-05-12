Sharing the Word for May 12, 2020

Tuesday of the Fifth Week of Easter

May 12, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: John 14:27-31a

The disciples are afraid and confused. Jesus has told them that He’s going away from them–that He is going to the Father. They’re not sure what all this means for them and for their relationship with Jesus.

Now Jesus promises them His peace. It’s not the mere absence of conflict nor economic well-being that He’s promising. It’s rather the assurance of salvation–the guarantee of fullness of life. Everything they need to be happy forever will come to them through Jesus and the Father. Jesus will return from the Father to bring them this gift of His peace.

We too, sometimes experience confusion and uncertainty. But Jesus promises His peace also to us. There is no need to be afraid.