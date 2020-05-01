Sharing the Word for May 1, 2020

Friday of the Third Week of Easter

May 1, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: John 6:52-59

The great bread of life discourse reaches its climax in this reading. Jesus says that whoever does not eat His flesh and drink His blood in the Eucharist simply cannot share eternal life.

This is a breathtaking assertion–one that is either outrageously arrogant or else a pronouncement of the Lord God Himself. The Lord gives us His flesh to eat and His blood to drink and that constitutes a guarantee of our sharing the life of Jesus and the Father forever.

The Eucharist is the center of our Catholic faith. Nothing makes sense in our life without the Lord Jesus. Nothing unites us with the Lord Jesus more deeply than our sharing in the bread of life. Without the bread of life we die.