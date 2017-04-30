Sharing the Word for May 1, 2017 – Third Week of Easter – Year 1

Monday of the Third Week of Easter

May 01, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Acts 6:8-15

Stephen was one of the newly-designated helpers that the apostles had established for themselves. But he did more than take care of the Greek-speaking widows. He was found to have the gift of preaching and miracle-working.

Certain groups of Jews found His preaching offensive. They hailed Stephen before the Sanhedrin and brought accusations against him similar to those that had been brought against Jesus: that he had uttered blasphemies against Moses and God; that he had spoken against the temple; that Jesus would destroy the temple and change Mosaic customs.

Stephen did not intend to cause trouble but to give witness to the gift of salvation brought by Jesus. Often, even today, the gifts of God are misunderstood and bring unexpected results.