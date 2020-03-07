Sharing the Word for March 7, 2020

Saturday of the First Week in Lent

March 7, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Matthew 5:43-48

Here’s further direction about Lenten conversion. Jesus tells us today that we are called to treat others as God does–with evenhanded and universal benevolence. That’s a big order.

The final sentence of the reading tells us just how big it is. It means being as embracing and generous as God is. That’s an absurd demand for the Lord to make on us unless the Lord also gives us the capacity to carry it out. He does give us the capacity to be generous as He is generous by remaking us in His own image in baptism.

It’s up to us to be godlike by making our own the gifts and capabilities that God offers us. Conversion is not about achievement but about acceptance.