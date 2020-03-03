Sharing the Word for March 3, 2020

Tuesday of the First Week in Lent

March 3, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Matthew 6:7-15

The Gospel readings continue to instruct us about what’s involved in the Church’s Lenten program of conversion. Today we hear about prayer. This reading teaches us about prayer by offering for our consideration the Christian prayer–the prayer that Jesus Himself taught us.

It’s important for us to realize though, that Jesus is not just calling us to say certain words. In teaching us His prayer, Jesus is also calling us to be a certain kind of person–a person who reverences God, who acknowledges dependence on God, who knows that we need to receive and to offer forgiveness.

The vocation of a Catholic Christian calls for frequent recitation of the Lord’s Prayer, as well as constant response to its demands.