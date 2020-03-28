Sharing the Word for March 28, 2020

Saturday of the Fourth Week of Lent

March 28, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: John 7:40-53

The identity of Jesus remains an issue. The religious leaders want to know who He is and where He comes from. They want to know why so many people find Him attractive. Why do some of their own number seem to be listening to Him?

Jesus was hard to pin down. He raised more questions than He answered. He provided more challenge than reassurance. But they knew they had to get rid of Him. He was too challenging. He raised too many questions. He couldn’t be allowed to go on this way. He was dangerous.

The world in which we live doesn’t want much to do with Jesus, either. He makes people uncomfortable. His demands seem dangerously excessive. What do I make of Jesus?