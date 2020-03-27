Sharing the Word for March 27, 2020

Friday of the Fourth Week of Lent

March 27, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Psalm 34:17-18, 19-20, 21, 23

Today’s reflection is based on Psalm 34. As Lent draws toward a close, the Church’s liturgy begins to focus on the suffering and death of the Lord Jesus. The Gospel reading deals with the increasing hostility of the Jewish leaders toward Jesus.

But God does not abandon His Holy One. Today’s psalm reading speaks of God’s care for the brokenhearted. The Lord confronts those who bring distress on the just. The Lord saves those who are crushed in spirit. God watches over the just.

“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted,” says today’s refrain. This was true of Jesus and it is true of us, also. The sufferings of God’s servants are always of concern to Him. Moreover in God’s relationship with His loved ones suffering is never the last word.