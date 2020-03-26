Sharing the Word for March 26, 2020

Thursday of the Fourth Week of Lent

March 26, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: John 5:31-47

Jesus’ enemies want proof. What authority does He have for His healings? What justification can He present?

Jesus responds by inviting His antagonists to consider the testimony that was offered about Him by John the Baptist. They should also consider His works validated by the heavenly Father. They should remember Moses–who promised that a spokesman for God like himself would appear at some future time. There’s plenty of testimony for those who would accept it.

Today testimony to the authenticity of Jesus’ ministry is provided by the works that Jesus performs in the lives of individual Christians as well as through the manifold action of the Church. There are plenty of grounds for believing in Jesus. How and why do I respond to Him?