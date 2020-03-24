Sharing the Word for March 24, 2020

Tuesday of the Fourth Week of Lent

March 24, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: John 5:1-16

Today’s miracle teaches about the identity of Jesus. He is a man of compassion–moved with pity by the plight of the paralytic. Jesus is also a man of power who cures the man effortlessly. In addition Jesus is a man of authority who sends the man home carrying his mat, despite the prescription of the law that forbade moving beds on the Sabbath.

Here we see that there are situations that overrule the Sabbath law and that such situations elicit the powerful compassion of Jesus. All the Jewish leaders understood was that Jesus wasn’t keeping the rules. And that was enough to turn them against Him.

The compassion and the power and the authority of Jesus are still at work today dealing with our infirmities.