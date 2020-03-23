Sharing the Word for March 23, 2020 – Fourth Week of Lent – Year 2

Monday of the Fourth Week of Lent

March 23, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: John 4:43-54

During the first three weeks of Lent the Gospel readings are generally about conversion and change of heart. During the fourth and fifth weeks of Lent the readings are a semi-continuous series from the Gospel of John. These readings are generally concerned with the identity of Jesus: who and what is He? This was the central question for the religious leaders who would eventually have Jesus put to death.

Today’s reading is about the cure of the official’s son in Capernaum. Jesus appears as one who can cure people even from afar, and who asks for faith and commitment in return.