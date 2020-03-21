Sharing the Word for March 21, 2020

Saturday of the Third Week of Lent

March 21, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Luke 18:9-14

Further instruction about change of heart. The parable of the Pharisee and the tax collector teaches us that salvation is conditioned on receptivity. Salvation can only come by gift. But before God can give us anything we have to acknowledge our need, our deficiency, our sinfulness. To take a stand on our own worth–our own spiritual achievements–as the Pharisee does is to reject salvation. God isn’t going to give us salvation if we’re not sure that we need it.