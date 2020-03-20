Sharing the Word for March 20, 2020

Friday of the Third Week of Lent

March 20, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Mark 12:28-34

What are the basic requirements for serving God? That we love God with all our heart and soul and mind and strength–with every energy we have within us. And that we love our neighbor with as much care and dedication as we direct toward ourselves. That’s what it takes.

Jesus’ enemies were convinced that serving God demanded much more than that. They saw lots of details to be tended to. The details of serving God are indeed important, but they are secondary to the principles. And if we zero in on the details and overlook the basics, we’re going to end up serving ourselves instead of serving God.

What are the principles operative in my life? What importance do I give to the details?