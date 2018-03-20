Sharing the Word for March 20, 2018

Tuesday of the Fifth Week of Lent

March 20, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: John 8:21-30

The long discourse about Jesus’ identity continues. Jesus Himself now speaks freely about who He is and His association with the Father.

Jesus says that He stands in a unique relationship with the Father. Jesus proclaims Himself to be God, the source of judgment for all with whom He comes into contact. “If you do not believe that I AM, you will die in your sins.”

When all is said and done Jesus means life or death, salvation or destruction. He is kind, loving, forgiving, but in the end people must accept Him as the divine Son of God–or else.

Our acceptance or rejection of Jesus is what determines the meaning and value of our life.

Where do I stand with Jesus?