Sharing the Word for March 19, 2020

Solemnity of Saint Joseph, Spouse of the Blessed Virgin Mary

March 19, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Matthew 1:16, 18-21, 24a

Today is the Feast of St. Joseph. We don’t hear as much about Jesus’ foster father as we might expect. He certainly didn’t appear much in the Gospel account of Jesus’ life. Yet he did have an important role to play. He had significant contributions to make to the story of Jesus’ life.

So do we. We may not be major characters in the ongoing life of the Lord that is the Church, but we all have a role to play. We all have important things to do.

Perhaps today we should thank the Lord for the part that He has given each of us to play in His Church. None of us is insignificant to the Lord. None of us is useless.