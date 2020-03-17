Sharing the Word for March 17, 2020

Tuesday of the Third Week of Lent
March 17, 2020
Daily Reading from the USCCB: Matthew 18:21-35
Our Lenten conversion calls for the exercise of forgiveness. Today’s reading gives us important instruction about forgiveness.
The lesson of the parable of the unforgiving servant is quite clear. If we want to be forgiven, we must ourselves be forgiving. The forgiven servant’s hardheartedness toward his fellow servant is simply intolerable. It is right for the master to revoke the forgiveness the servant had received.
You can’t be forgiven if you don’t forgive. But there’s more. We need God’s forgiveness. We are all sinners and there is no hope for us unless God wipes away our guilt. When we stand before God asking for forgiveness we have to be able to show how we ourselves have been forgiving. To whom do I owe forgiveness?