Sharing the Word for March 17, 2020

Tuesday of the Third Week of Lent

March 17, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Matthew 18:21-35

Our Lenten conversion calls for the exercise of forgiveness. Today’s reading gives us important instruction about forgiveness.

The lesson of the parable of the unforgiving servant is quite clear. If we want to be forgiven, we must ourselves be forgiving. The forgiven servant’s hardheartedness toward his fellow servant is simply intolerable. It is right for the master to revoke the forgiveness the servant had received.