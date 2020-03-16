Sharing the Word for March 16, 2020 – Third Week of Lent – Year 2

Monday of the Third Week of Lent

March 16, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Luke 4:24-30

In today’s reading we see Jesus at home in Nazareth. The townsmen are expecting to see Him work wonders for them–to take care of their needs, to heal their sicknesses. After all these are His friends and neighbors, and Jesus is the “local-boy-made-good” as a prophet.

Jesus tells them that it doesn’t necessarily work that way. The power of the prophets is not focused on those who are humanly closest to them. The prophets are agents of God, and their power is directed as God determines. Jesus tells the townsfolk, “It’s the generosity of God that I exercise, not hometown loyalty.”

Sometimes we think God should be looking after us better. But God’s interests are much broader than ours.