Sharing the Word for March 16, 2018

Friday of the Fourth Week of Lent

March 16, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Psalm 34:17-18, 19-20, 21, 23

As Lent draws toward a close, the Church’s liturgy begins to focus on the suffering and death of the Lord Jesus. The Gospel readings deal with the increasing hostility of the Jewish leaders toward Jesus.

But God does not abandon His Holy One. Today’s psalm reading speaks of God’s care for the brokenhearted. The Lord confronts those who bring distress on the just. The Lord saves those who are crushed in spirit. God watches over the just.

“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted,” says the refrain. This was true of Jesus, and it is true of us also. The sufferings of God’s servants are always of concern to Him. Moreover, in God’s relationship with His loved ones, suffering is never the last word.