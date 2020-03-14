Sharing the Word for March 14, 2020

Saturday of the Second Week of Lent

March 14, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Luke 15:1-3, 11-32

The Pharisees and scribes are scandalized that Jesus welcomes sinners and eats with them. How can that be justified, they wonder. Jesus explains with the parable of the prodigal son or–more exactly–the parable of the generous father.

The Lord welcomes sinners and eats with them because He’s their Father, and because He loves them. That’s what explains God’s fascination with these improbable and sinful people. The Lord loves sinners because they are His.

God loves us too, as He loves all His sinful children. And in loving us in spite of our selfishness and our sinfulness, our heavenly Father invites our response and our gratitude. We are all prodigal sons and daughters, and God is a generous Father to us all.