Sharing the Word for March 13, 2020

Friday of the Second Week of Lent

March 13, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Matthew 21:33-43, 45-46

Another parable, this one about the wicked tenants. The tenants abuse their charge. They take for themselves the produce of the vineyard and disregard the owner’s claims. They reject the messengers that the owner sends until at last in righteous anger the owner does away with them and their evil doings.

This parable is about the rejection of Jesus by those who did not accept His preaching about the kingdom that God was offering to them. But it’s also about us. We too, are not fully committed to the charge that God gives us. We have reason to be concerned about the coming of the master of the vineyard.

If the master came today, what would he say about my work for him?