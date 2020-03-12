Sharing the Word for March 12, 2020

Thursday of the Second Week in Lent

March 12, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Luke 16:19-31

Today the liturgy gives us the parable of Lazarus and the rich man. The rich man wasn’t bad. But he was too shortsighted to see Lazarus outside the gate. The rich man enjoyed the good things of life and then discovered too late that it was he –not Lazarus –who was in need.

Lent is a time for us to look into our hearts and see what is important to us, and for whom and for what we are willing to extend ourselves. It’s not always pleasant to look into our personal value system. We have a great talent for self-deception. That’s why the Church sets aside a whole season each year for us to get to know our hearts and change them.