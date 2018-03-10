Sharing the Word for March 10, 2018

Saturday of the Third Week of Lent

March 10, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Luke 18:9-14

Further instruction about change of heart.

The parable of the Pharisee and the tax collector teaches us that salvation is conditioned on receptivity. Salvation can only come by gift. Before God can give us anything we have to acknowledge our need, our deficiency, our sinfulness. To take a stand on our own worth, our own spiritual achievements–as the Pharisee does–is to reject salvation. God isn’t going to give us salvation if we’re not sure that we need it.

That doesn’t make salvation easy, of course. Being willing to receive from God can mean that we have to give up elements of ourselves that we may be very attached to.

But God wants to save us from our sinfulness if we will let Him.