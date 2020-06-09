Sharing the Word for June 9, 2020

Tuesday of the Tenth Week in Ordinary Time

June 9, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Matthew 5:13-16

Jesus teaches that his disciples have responsibilities in the world. They are to assist the Lord in keeping the world healthy. If the disciples don’t carry out their work the world becomes tasteless and dark.

Just as salt and light do not have their effect through words, so also the effectiveness of the disciples does not arise so much from what they say as from our general savor and from the rays of illumination they put forth. Salt and light give zest, flavor, joy, and clarity to life. So also believers give good flavor and brightness to the world around them.

How am I salt and light for the world? For whom am I salt and light? Who are salt and light for me?