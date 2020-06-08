Sharing the Word for June 8, 2020 – Tenth Week in Ordinary Time – Year 2

Monday of the Tenth Week in Ordinary Time

June 8, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Matthew 5:1-12

The liturgy now begins a 12-week series of readings from the Gospel according to Matthew. Today we hear the beatitudes–the basic presentation of Jesus’ teaching that offers guidance to Jesus’ hearers on how to be in touch with God.

The first beatitudes teach us that we are in touch with God through openness and receptivity to the gifts God wants to give us. The rest of the beatitudes emphasize loving outreach on our part to our neighbor in spite of misunderstanding and rejection.

These ten verses constitute a summary of what the Christian life is supposed to be: openness to God and generosity to our neighbor. Everything else is a derivative of these fundamental directions. How is my life directed by the beatitudes?