Sharing the Word for June 8, 2019

Saturday of the Seventh Week of Easter

June 8, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Psalm 11:4, 5, 7

The Book of Psalms is the song book of God’s people. During Lent we sang songs of repentance. We joined our reflections with the sufferings of Christ as we prepared to join Him in reliving His sufferings and death.

After Easter we sang songs of joy–songs founded on the Resurrection of the Lord Jesus. We sang of God’s supreme power, of His might over all the earth. We reflected on His generosity and mercy.

Being in touch with the Lord involves singing God’s songs, and singing God’s songs increases our likeness to God. When we sing God’s songs we gaze on God’s face. When we sing with God’s people we deepen our life with them. Thanks be to God for the psalms. Amen! Alleluia!