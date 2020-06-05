Sharing the Word for June 5, 2020

Memorial of Saint Boniface

June 5, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Mark 12:35-37

Jesus’ questioners have been asking him questions to lead him into trouble. Now Jesus takes the initiative himself, and asks his own question.

It’s about the identity of the Messiah, and is based on the meaning of the messianic Psalm 110. David, in Psalm 110, refers to the Messiah as “my Lord.” How can the Messiah be more than David and yet be David’s son? It’s a complicated question that involves scriptural interpretation and popular understanding about the Messiah and the significance of David.

The basic question is “Who is this Messiah? Is he David’s son or David’s lord?” Jesus’ question seems intended not to explain things but to alert his hearers that there is more to him and his mission than they might think.