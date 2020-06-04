Sharing the Word for June 4, 2020

Thursday of the Ninth Week in Ordinary Time

June 4, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Mark 12:28-34

After the hostile interventions by the people wanting to do Jesus in, Mark gives us a warm exchange between Jesus and the scribe who wants to discuss the commandments with him. To love God with all your heart is the greatest commandment, followed by the command to love your neighbor.

Actually the commandments hang together. If we love God we become like him. If we’re like him, we will love his creatures–namely our neighbor. In loving our neighbor we share God’s work of loving our neighbor, and thus we are enabled to help God be God.

Keeping the commandments is not a matter of observing a set of rules. It’s a matter of loving God and carrying out the consequences of that love.