Sharing the Word for June 4, 2019

Tuesday of the Seventh Week of Easter

June 4, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Psalm 68:10-11, 20-21

The kingdoms of the earth continue to be called to sing to the Lord. Their song’s theme is gratitude–a lyrical outpouring about God’s generous care for them. It comes from the deepest heart of God’s people.

God has given rain for their crops and restored the land where it languished. The Lord has provided pasturage for the flocks and nourishment for all the needy. God has borne our burdens also, and brought us to salvation. Even death is under the control of the Lord.

Our relationship with God is to be an expression of harmony brought forth by a people of song. Our calling is to sing. God’s word calls us to be a musical people. “Sing to God, O kingdoms of the earth.”