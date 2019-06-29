Sharing the Word for June 29, 2019

Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, Apostles

June 29, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: 2 Timothy 4:6-8, 17-18

Today we celebrate the Solemnity of Sts. Peter and Paul–in some parts of the Church a Holy Day of Obligation.

There is a wide selection of readings available for this day. One of the most moving is from Paul’s Letter to Timothy. St. Paul is engaging in a kind of apostolic retrospect–looking back over the years, reminiscing with Timothy about his ministerial career.

He takes satisfaction in his faithfulness. He knows that God will confer on him an appropriate reward. The Lord has rescued him from danger, and will bring him safe to the heavenly kingdom. What gives St. Paul grounds for satisfaction offers encouragement to every minister of the gospel. We too have grounds for gratitude in our service of the Lord.