Sharing the Word for June 27, 2020

Saturday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time

June 27, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Matthew 8:5-17

The narrative of the centurion’s servant is instructive. It teaches us that Jesus is open to contact with Gentiles. Jesus responds to the Gentile soldier. He offers to go to his house and cure the servant. While Jesus’ mission is primarily for the Jews, there is lots of compassion toward others.

There is also the issue of authority. The centurion declines Jesus’ offer to come home with him because he knows that Jesus can cure even at a distance. This act of faith elicits praise from Jesus. He’s pleased to have his authority recognized.

The compassion that Jesus directed toward the centurion is still directed toward us. The authority that Jesus exercised over the servant’s sickness is still active today. How do we respond?