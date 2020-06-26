Sharing the Word for June 26, 2020

Friday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time

June 26, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Matthew 8:1-4

The Sermon on the Mount is now concluded. Jesus has offered his first great teaching about the kingdom. This first ministry of Jesus was a ministry of the word. Now he shifts his focus to a ministry of action.

In the next chapters of St. Matthew we see Jesus carrying out miracles–not just to help those in need, but to lead them to understand and accept his messianic teaching. He heals lepers. He cures paralytics. He calms a stormy sea. And in the midst of all this he offers teachings about the meaning of discipleship.

Jesus taught in many ways. He did so in his earthly life and he does now. Am I attentive enough to grasp the teachings that Jesus is offering to me today?