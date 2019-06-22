Sharing the Word for June 22, 2019

Saturday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time

June 22, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: 2 Corinthians 12:1-10

Paul continues to respond to his rivals, not to prove himself their superior, but to demonstrate the power of God working through his weakness. He has been gifted with revelations from heaven, not because he deserved them but because God wanted to express His own generosity.

God gave him spiritual challenges to endure. It’s not clear what these challenges or burdens were. It may have been physical illness or a particularly obnoxious opponent. In any case Paul’s weakness served as a vehicle for God’s goodness. It is Christ who makes him able to stand up to whatever trials his ministry may present.

Paul’s example calls us to be open to God’s working in us, ready to accept His gifts in the context of our weakness.