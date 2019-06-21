Sharing the Word for June 21, 2019

Memorial of Saint Aloysius Gonzaga

June 21, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: 2 Corinthians 11:18, 21-30

Paul had rivals among the Corinthian Christians. Apparently these were converts who presented themselves as more Jewish than Paul–more committed to preaching Jesus, stronger than he. Paul responds by asserting the high quality of his Jewishness. He is every bit as Jewish as any one of them, and in many ways.

In addition to that, Paul has undergone greater trials for the Christian faith than his rivals. He offers a whole list of tribulations that he has experienced in the course of preaching the gospel. In addition to all that, he mentions his faithful dedication to the needs not just of the Corinthians, but of all the churches.