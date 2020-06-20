Sharing the Word for June 20, 2020

Memorial of the Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary

June 20, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Luke 2:41-51

The Memorial of the Immaculate Heart of Mary commemorates the love of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the mother of Jesus. Love is not the same as affection or liking somebody. Love means reaching out for the well- being of another; it means to do good for another.

When we say that Mary loves us we’re speaking about her determination to do what is good for us–to lead us where Jesus wants us to go. Mary loves us because Jesus loves us and wants to bring us to salvation. She loves us when we have sinned and need to be brought back into the embrace of Jesus.

Holy Mary, mother of God, pray for us sinners. Keep loving us! Keep bringing us closer to the Lord.