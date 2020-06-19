Sharing the Word for June 19, 2020

Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus

June 19, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Deuteronomy 7:6-11

The Solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus is a celebration of God’s love for his people. The reading from Deuteronomy reminds them that he has chosen them to be especially his own. This is due exclusively to God’s love for them, not to their worth. God promises to be faithful to them forever. In return they are to observe the directions that God gives to them.

God loves us too, and will be faithful to his love for us forever. We don’t deserve God’s love. We can’t earn it. We can only respond to it and accept it.

Sometimes we take God’s love for granted. That’s why we need the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart: to remind us how God loves us and why.