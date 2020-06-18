Sharing the Word for June 18, 2020

Thursday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time

June 18, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Matthew 6:7-15

Jesus has been teaching us about prayer. The Lord’s Prayer gives us a sample of what prayer should be. It’s brief and low key. It’s inclusive–showing what we should ask for as well as the order in which we should ask.

Everything you could ever rightly pray for is included in the Lord’s Prayer. If what you’re praying for doesn’t somehow fit into the Lord’s Prayer, it shouldn’t be prayed for.

The Lord’s Prayer plays a solemn role in the Church’s liturgy. It’s proclaimed three times daily: at the end of Morning Prayer and of Evening Prayer, and at the beginning of the Communion Rite at Mass. How often do I pray the Lord’s Prayer? How well do I pray it?