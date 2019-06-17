Sharing the Word for June 17, 2019 – Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time – Year 1

Monday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time

June 17, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: 2 Corinthians 6:1-10

We now return to Ordinary Time and readings from Paul’s Second Letter to the Corinthians. The starting point for Ordinary Time readings depends on the date of Easter.

Second Corinthians is a complex letter dealing with several topics. Some scholars believe that it is really several letters sent to Corinth over a period of time. There are questions of Paul’s credibility, matters connected with a collection to be taken up for the church in Jerusalem, and trouble stirred up by visitors from other churches.

Today’s reading deals with the quality of Paul’s ministry. Not all the Corinthians found it satisfactory. What the minister offers is not always what the people want, and what the people want is not always what the minister knows they need.