Sharing the Word for June 16, 2020

Tuesday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time

June 16, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Matthew 5:43-48

A basic of the law: to love like God without regard for the merit of the beloved or expectation of an appropriate return.

Our failures in loving our neighbor are generally not matters of grand passion. Most of the time they involve petty spats, little acts of selfishness, deliberately remembered slights. God calls us to rise above that and love as he does, because he is generous.

The call to be perfect as God is perfect is not a call to be without moral fault, but to be inclusive–to love everybody as God does. We are called to love our neighbor not because the neighbor is good, not because we are good, but because God is good and wants everyone to enjoy his goodness.