Sharing the Word for June 15, 2019

Saturday of the Tenth Week in Ordinary Time

June 15, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: 2 Corinthians 5:14-21

In the Second Letter to the Corinthians we are told “new things have come.” And “whoever is in Christ is a new creation.” The old order of “the flesh” has been replaced by life in the spirit of Christ. The primary purpose of this life is one of reconciliation. What has been divided by sin is restored by grace. As followers of Christ we are made ambassadors of this work of the Spirit.

As ambassadors we represent something greater than ourselves. Ambassadors are granted authority to speak on behalf of a higher authority. This is a privilege as well as a tremendous responsibility.

When others encounter us as Christians, we signify Christ to them. So our words and actions should reflect this message of Christ. Namely: the mercy of God and the call to conversion.