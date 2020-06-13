Sharing the Word for June 13, 2020

Memorial of Saint Anthony of Padua

June 13, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: 1 Kings 19:19-21

Elijah’s prophetic mission was not to be exercised in a solitary way. God sent him an associate in the person of Elisha. Today’s reading offers an account of the calling of Elisha.

Elijah comes upon Elisha plowing with 12 yoke of oxen. Elisha was obviously a man of some substance. Elijah throws his cloak–symbolizing his prophetic office–onto Elisha’s shoulders, expressing the call of Elisha to share Elijah’s prophetic calling.

Elisha indicates his acceptance of the calling by his generous renunciation of family and wealth, not because he is forced into the prophetic calling by Elijah, but because he is willing–even anxious–to become Elijah’s associate. God calls all of us in various ways to offer support to one another in God’s work.