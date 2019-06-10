Sharing the Word for June 10, 2019 – Tenth Week in Ordinary Time – Year 2

Memorial of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of the Church

June 10, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: John 19:25-34

In our Gospel today, John offers a touching image of Jesus’ final moments with Mary, his mother. Before breathing his last, Jesus offers the beloved disciple to Mary saying, “Behold your son.” Likewise to the disciple he says, “Behold your mother.” On the one hand this is a heartening example of Jesus’ concern for those he loves. We can see in this a son, heart rent by the thought of his grieving mother alone. He wants her to be comforted. So, he charges the disciple with caring for her as a mother.

On the other hand, there is a profound theological significance to this scene. Those baptized in Christ are made members of his body. We are made sharers in his divine life, and brothers and sisters to one another. In this way, the mother of Christ is our mother, just as we are sisters and brothers to one another.

What a great mother we have! Today we honor Mary, and ask for her continued care and support. As members of one family in Christ, let us praise God for this great mother of our Church.