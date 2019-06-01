Sharing the Word for June 1, 2019

Memorial of Saint Justin, Martyr

June 1, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Psalm 47:2-3, 8-9, 10

Today’s psalm is a continuation and repetition of yesterday’s Psalm 47. It expresses a lesson that the liturgy wants to be sure we understand and make our own.

All the peoples over all the earth are invited to be joyful in the Lord because God is king over everything. He is enthroned over all the nations. He is supreme, awesomely great. “God is king of all the earth.”

The response that this calls for from us is a great and ongoing hurrah. “All you peoples, clap your hands. Shout to God with cries of gladness.” It’s a great thing for all of us to be turned on by God, to cheer for the Lord simply because He is Lord–simply because we are His. Alleluia!