Sharing the Word for July 7, 2020

Tuesday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time

July 7, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Matthew 9:32-38

This reading concludes a long series of miracle stories interspersed with Jesus’ sayings about discipleship. This material shows us what Jesus is all about.

Jesus is an agent of the compassion and mercy of the Father. His works and words are expressions of the love of God toward his human creatures. Jesus reached out in teaching and in action because people needed him. They were troubled and abandoned. They were weak and confused. They needed a shepherd and the shepherd was Jesus.

Others would need to help Jesus in his work. The next chapters of Matthew will show us what that involved. Like Jesus’ flock we too, are weak. We too, are troubled. We too, need direction. We too, will be guided by the Good Shepherd.