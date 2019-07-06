Sharing the Word for July 6, 2019

Saturday of the Thirteenth Week in Ordinary Time

July 6, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Genesis 27:1-5, 15-29

Abraham and Sarah are dead. Isaac–the son promised to Abraham–knows that his death is near. He makes arrangements to confer his deathbed blessing on the elder of his twin sons, Esau. This blessing conferred family preeminence.

The twins’ mother favors the younger of the twins, Jacob, and through careful deception sees to it that the blessing is conferred on him rather than on it rightful recipient. God too, had wanted His special blessing to go to Jacob, and it did through the deviousness of Jacob’s mother.

God has ways of getting His will done, even if it is through unsavory avenues. We don’t always understand what God is doing in our lives, but we do know that His will triumphs in the end.