Sharing the Word for July 6, 2017

Thursday of the Thirteenth Week in Ordinary Time

July 06, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Genesis 22:1b-19

Sarah has now borne a son in her old age, and Abraham is the father of a legitimate male offspring. God’s promise had been fulfilled.

But God has not yet finished with Abraham. There is still the promise that he would be the father of many descendants.

In order to test Abraham’s unwavering faith and unflinching obedience, God gives him an incomprehensible command: that he offer in sacrifice the son who was the only link between the present and the future. Abraham prepares to obey. God withdraws the command and renews the promise of countless descendants that He had made to Abraham.

Abraham stands forth as the man of faith par excellence .

Sometimes God asks difficult things of us. We turn to Abraham for strength.