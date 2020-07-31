Sharing the Word for July 31, 2020

Memorial of Saint Ignatius of Loyola

July 31, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Matthew 13:54-58

“We know this Jesus. He’s just like us. How can he ever claim to be a prophet? Who does he think he is?” the villagers ask.

That’s an important question: who does he think he is? Just as significant is the question: who do we think he is? Every human being has to answer that question. It’s the most important question of our lives. Is Jesus a prophet, a philosopher, a charlatan, an impostor? There are lots of ways to interpret Jesus. Each of us has to come to some sort of conclusion about him.

The Church teaches us that Jesus is savior, redeemer, the Son of God, the only source of sense and meaning for our human life. What do I make of Jesus?